Cow chases auto to reunite with its calf

JAGTIAL : A cow in Jagtial town recently gave birth to a male calf. On Thursday, the cow went out to graze but did not return, leaving the calf distressed and without milk.

Narender, the owner from Govindupally ward, launched a search for the cow. He hired an auto-rickshaw and took the calf along, hoping its presence would help trace the mother. Eventually, he found the cow near the new bus station.

The cow, initially agitated on seeing her calf in the auto — perhaps out of concern — immediately approached the calf, who was visibly anxious. As the auto slowly moved towards their home, the cow ran beside it, showcasing her strong maternal bond.

The emotional moment was captured by bystanders and quickly went viral on social media. Locals lauded Narender for his effort, touched by the evident affection between the cow and her calf.