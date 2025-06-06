Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka asks officials to focus on mobilisation of resources

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday directed the officials to place special focus on mobilising resources.

Vikramarka chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Resource Mobilisation held at the state Secretariat. Stating that the Cabinet sub-committee will hold meetings on weekly basis, he instructed the officials to implement expeditiously the decisions taken in the latest meeting.

The deputy CM said that the decisions taken in the latest meeting and their progress will be reviewed item-wise in the next week’s meeting.

Spl officer in Finance dept Vikramarka issued orders that a special officer be appointed in the Finance department to continuously monitor the issues raised by senior officials of various departments regarding revenue resource mobilisation.