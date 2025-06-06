Education department scores low when it comes to Mana Ooru works

NIZAMABAD : With schools set to reopen in the coming days, the education department has yet to decide on completing ongoing government-initiated works under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

According to officials, out of 1,156 high schools and primary schools, 407 have been selected for implementation of 11 components of the programme. Former Nizamabad urban MLA Bigala Gupta adopted two schools and completed the works in Makloor mandal.

Currently, work in 316 schools remains partially complete, while only 45 have seen all proposed works finished. Around 40 schools need over `60 lakh each to complete the work, but no progress has been made so far.

Completed works account for a total of `9 crore. Contractors have been submitting representations, which have been forwarded to higher authorities, but no decisions have been taken yet.

Last year, the Congress government launched the Amma Adarsha Patashala (AAP) initiative, targeting upgrades in 760 schools, including improvements to drinking water facilities, electricity supply, toilets, and other repairs. So far, 80% of the work has been completed, while 20% remains. The estimated cost of these works is `42.15 crore, of which `21.97 crore has already been disbursed.