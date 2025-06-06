Hyderabad Cricket Association ordered to continue panel until AGM

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued interim orders directing the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to continue with the selection committees appointed by the single-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, as well as the supervisory committee led by Justice P Naveen Rao, until further notice.

The court made it clear that these interim orders will remain in effect until the HCA files a counter affidavit providing complete details.

The directives come in response to a petition filed by Jai Hanuman Club from Amberpet, which raised concerns about the discontinuation of the committees and the delay in conducting the HCA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).