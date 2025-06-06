Hyderabad homes skip rainwater pits, groundwater at risk

HYDERABAD: Despite clear rules, a majority of households in Hyderabad are failing to build rainwater harvesting structures (RWHS), raising concerns over groundwater depletion. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued nearly 69,575 building permits over the last five years (2020–2025), but only 23,239 homeowners constructed the mandatory soak pits, just one-third of the total.

Authorities blame the dismal implementation on the lack of proper monitoring. RWHS pits are required for all residential buildings above 200 sq.mts under the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA), but enforcement remains weak. Officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) say occupancy certificates (OCs) should only be issued after verifying RWHS construction. However, this rule is often ignored as people don’t bother applying for OCs.

In 2024–25 alone, GHMC granted 11,509 building permissions, but only 4,578 property owners built soak pits. Of those, just 2,036 secured OCs. Overall, GHMC issued around 10,000 OCs in the last five years.

GHMC says it is urging residents without RWHS to build them immediately, especially with the monsoon approaching. HMWSSB is also offering technical help through trained geologists.

Rapid urbanisation has drastically reduced rainwater seepage, accelerating groundwater depletion. This summer, many borewells ran dry, pushing residents to depend on water tankers — a crisis that could worsen without stricter implementation of rainwater harvesting rules, said officials.