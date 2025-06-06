Hyderabad University, South Wales Univ talk potential partnerships

HYDERABAD: In an effort to foster global partnership in education and research between the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the University of South Wales (USW), a delegation from USW recently visited the UoH.

The USW delegation, comprising Dr Andrew Thompson and Vishnu Dhanapal, met the UoH Vice Chancellor, Prof BJ Rao, to discuss potential partnerships.

The discussions focused on initiatives including knowledge transfer webinars focused on digital innovation in healthcare management; staff exchange programmes, facilitating reciprocal visits and research projects; collaborative student projects, with mixed student teams working on assignments in Spring 2026; and joint curriculum development, planning joint curricula in healthcare management.