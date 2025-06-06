Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti hospitalised

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath was hospitalised due to several health issues on Thursday.

A three-time legislator, Gopinath was rushed to a private hospital in Gachibowli earlier in the day, where is currently undergoing treatment.

Former minister T Harish Rao and other s visited the hospital. Speaking to reporters later, Harish Rao said that Gopinath’s health condition was stable.

Gopinath was first elected as an MLA on TDP ticket in 2014. Later, he was elected on BRS ticket in 2018 and 2023.

Gopinath started his political career with TDP in 1983 and worked as president of Telugu Yuvatha, the party’s youth wing.

He served as director of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority from 1987 to 1989 and as member of the District Consumer Forum.

Harish said that senior doctors were treating Gopinath in ICU and he will be under observation for the next 48 hours.

BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan said that Gopinath was recovering and appealed to the public not to believe rumours.

The BRS leader said that Gopinath was under pressure due to some recent incidents. His close aide Sardar died by suicide in Borabanda in the city. That’s why Gopinath was under pressure, Sravan claimed.

“Gopinath spoke to MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao over phone and informed him that in Sardar’s death he lost his right hand,” he added.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao spoke to hospital staff from the US and enquired about Gopinath’s health. He will cut short his US tour to return home on Friday.