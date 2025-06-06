MBBS student from Telangana dies in Vietnam road accident

ADILABAD: A 21-year-old third-year MBBS student from Kumurambheem Asifabad, who was pursuing MBBS in Vietnam, died in a road accident in Can Tho City, his father said on Thursday. A purported video of the accident has gone viral.

Arshid Ashrit, who was riding a bike, was killed in the accident on Wednesday, his father Arjun said.

According to reports, Ashrith, son of cloth merchants Arshid Arjun and Pratimah from Kagaznagar, was riding a motorcycle in a rash manner with a friend when he lost control and crashed into a house wall. He died on the spot, while his friend sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

His family is in touch with Union ministers from Telangana — G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar — to get his mortal remains back home.

BJP MLA from Sirpur, Palvai Harish Babu, visited them and consoled the grief-stricken family members.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam had been informed about the tragedy through Kishan’s office. Efforts are underway to get the body in three to four days, Harish Babu said.

