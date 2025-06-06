MLAs complain of lack of access to CM, his Cabinet colleagues

HYDERABAD: Several Congress MLAs and senior leaders from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency have lodged a strong protest with AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan over the lack of access to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers and having to wait three to four hours to see them.

They poured out their grievances during review meetings held by Natarajan at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. The meeting, chaired by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, covered Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Warangal Lok Sabha constituencies.

According to party sources, some MLAs raised concerns about the sidelining of senior Congress leaders with over 20 years of service, urging the leadership to provide them with prominent positions. A legislator from Mahbubnagar district pointed out marginalisation of BC and SC leaders, stating, “BC and SC leaders are being sidelined, and they lack opportunities to fight for their rights, which is causing unrest at the grassroots level.”

The MLA also questioned why the chief minister and ministers fail to allot time to discuss development works and cadre welfare, making the elected representatives wait for hours.

The Nagarkurnool constituency meeting saw heated debates, with Alampur Congress leaders lodging formal complaints against MP and party’s Disciplinary Action Committee chairman Mallu Ravi. They accused him of favouring BRS MLA from Alampur by sanctioning his bills while neglecting Congress leaders’ bills.

This apart, Alampur leaders demanded action against former ZP chairperson Sarita Tirupataiah and DCCB chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy for alleged misconduct.

In the Warangal constituency session, Natarajan directed MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders to actively promote the government’s welfare schemes implemented over the past 17 months. She emphasised that these schemes are the “backbone” of the party and urged leaders to work with unity to strengthen their public outreach.

Mahesh Goud, meanwhile, called for better coordination between veteran and new party members. He asked the seniors to resolve issues and prepare for the upcoming local body elections, which he said would reflect on the MLAs’ performance.

The TPCC chief also expressed optimism about the positive response to initiatives like the BC caste census, SC sub-classification, PDS fine-quality rice distribution and the Bhu Bharati programme, underscoring their impact on boosting the party’s ground-level support.