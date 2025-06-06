Sangareddy plans to entrust hospital food supply to SHGs

SANGAREDDY: In a bid to empower women and improve services, the district administration is considering handing over regular food supply operations in government hospitals to Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Until now, private contractors managed food services in hospitals, but repeated complaints about poor quality, inadequate quantity and mismanagement have reportedly driven the administration to look for alternatives. Even the canteen at the Collectorate, previously run by a private contractor, was handed over to SHGs after it was found to be poorly maintained.

Encouraged by that success, District Collector Valluru Kranthi is now exploring the option of entrusting hospital food supply to SHGs, which have shown enthusiasm to take up new challenges and have proven their capabilities. SHGs have already entered pilot projects like RTC bus leasing and solar power plant management.