Sangareddy plans to entrust hospital food supply to SHGs

SANGAREDDY: In a bid to empower women and improve services, the district administration is considering handing over regular food supply operations in government hospitals to Self Help Groups (SHGs).
Until now, private contractors managed food services in hospitals, but repeated complaints about poor quality, inadequate quantity and mismanagement have reportedly driven the administration to look for alternatives. Even the canteen at the Collectorate, previously run by a private contractor, was handed over to SHGs after it was found to be poorly maintained.
Encouraged by that success, District Collector Valluru Kranthi is now exploring the option of entrusting hospital food supply to SHGs, which have shown enthusiasm to take up new challenges and have proven their capabilities. SHGs have already entered pilot projects like RTC bus leasing and solar power plant management.
With the existing hospital diet contracts set to expire on July 23, officials are preparing proposals to entrust the responsibility to SHGs. A recent vigilance report revealed substandard food supply in hospitals, forcing the government to issue memos to four hospital superintendents. The incident at the Institute of Mental Health Hospital in Erragadda, Hyderabad, where over 90 patients were hospitalised with food poisoning symptoms further pushed the administration to explore alternatives, with SHGs emerging as the preferred option. Collectors across districts have been directed to assess feasibility.
Sources said the collector has, in principle, agreed to hand over the food supply operations to SHGs, and the Vaidya Vidhana Parishat (VVP) coordinator is preparing to send formal proposals. Allegations persist that a single contractor has monopolised hospital food supply for years, including in districts like Medak and Siddipet.
Speaking to TNIE, VVP Coordinator, Sangareddy confirmed that the proposal to involve SHGs has been communicated to collectors and final decisions will be taken before the current contract ends on July 23.