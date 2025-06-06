Telangana committed to environmental restoration: Forests minister Surekha

HYDERABAD: Stating that the responsibility to protect nature lies with everyone, Environment & Forests Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday emphasised that both government and public should work in unison to tackle the growing plastic crisis.
Speaking at an event organised by Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) to celebrate World Environment Day under theme “Ending Plastic Pollution-Globally” at TGPCB’s Sanathnagar office, the minister underscored the importance of eliminating single-use plastics (SUPs) and advocated the promotion of sustainable alternatives such as jute bags, paper products, cotton bags, stainless steel, and bamboo.
She also encouraged the use of public transport, solar energy and effective solid waste management as key sustainable practices.
“Plastic pollution is not just a local issue. It’s an international threat to biodiversity, public health, food security and our future. Plastic does not degrade easily and it pollutes our land, rivers, and oceans for hundreds of years, threatening all life forms,” she added.
Pointing out alarming global statistics, Konda Surekha said that India generates 12.65 lakh tonnes of plastic waste annually. “91% of plastic is not recycled, and around 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic have been produced since the 1950s. If unchecked, plastic waste may rise to 12 billion tons by 2050,” she cautioned.
Surekha highlighted that Telangana is committed to environmental restoration, citing the success of Vanamahotsavam, a large-scale afforestation programme. “In 2024, over 19.04 crore saplings were planted, achieving 95% of the targeted 20.2 crore. This year, the programme will be scaled up further, with enhanced inter-departmental coordination to promote eco-tourism, biodiversity parks, and forest preservation,” she said.
She reiterated Telangana’s alignment with India’s 2018 pledge to eliminate single-use plastics and affirmed the state’s proactive stance ahead of the 2025 United Nations Conference on Plastic Pollution, to be held in Geneva this August.
The celebrations concluded with a reaffirmation of Telangana’s pledge to work toward a plastic-free, sustainable, and environmentally conscious future.
The event was attended by TGPCB member secretary Ravi Googuloth, Environment, Forests, Science & Technology (EFS&T) Principal Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, Consortium of Indian Farmers’ Associations State President Ch Satyanarayana Reddy, Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FTCCI) President Meela Jayadev, and Centre for Environment and Technology (JNTU-Hyderabad) Associate Professor T Vijaya Lakshmi.