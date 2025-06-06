Telangana committed to environmental restoration: Forests minister Surekha

HYDERABAD: Stating that the responsibility to protect nature lies with everyone, Environment & Forests Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday emphasised that both government and public should work in unison to tackle the growing plastic crisis.

Speaking at an event organised by Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) to celebrate World Environment Day under theme “Ending Plastic Pollution-Globally” at TGPCB’s Sanathnagar office, the minister underscored the importance of eliminating single-use plastics (SUPs) and advocated the promotion of sustainable alternatives such as jute bags, paper products, cotton bags, stainless steel, and bamboo.

She also encouraged the use of public transport, solar energy and effective solid waste management as key sustainable practices.

“Plastic pollution is not just a local issue. It’s an international threat to biodiversity, public health, food security and our future. Plastic does not degrade easily and it pollutes our land, rivers, and oceans for hundreds of years, threatening all life forms,” she added.