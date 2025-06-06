Telangana man gets 20-year RI for raping daughter

ADILABAD: A Nirmal district court judge has found a man guilty of raping his six-year-old daughter in 2021 and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday. A fine of `5,000 has also been imposed.

On April 16, 2021, while the victim was sleeping in their home and her mother was away, the offence took place in Gandhinagar village of Soan mandal.

With no direct witnesses, the investigation relied on forensic evidence. After examining the evidence, Principal District and Sessions Judge Srivani pronounced the sentence.