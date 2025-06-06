Three-month old dies as car collides with van in Jagtial

JAGTIAL : A tragic accident occurred on the Jagtial-Karimnagar highway near Kondagattu in Jagtial district on Thursday morning. A group from Nanded, Maharashtra, was en route to a wedding in Huzurabad, Karimnagar district, when their car collided with a speeding mango-laden van at approximately 4 am.

The accident resulted in the death of a three-month-old baby boy at the spot. Six other occupants of the car, including the 24-year-old bridegroom, Mahesh, sustained injuries. The injured individuals were shifted to a hospital in Jagtial.

Police have registered a case and investigation is underway. The tragic event reportedly caused the wedding, which was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Huzurabad, to be postponed.