When love is confronted by ‘honour’

WARANGAL: A scene reminiscent of a film in the ‘drama’ genre was witnessed in the premises of Nallabelly police station on Thursday, as a love marriage sparked a violent clash between two families.

On May 24, P Mani Raj, a resident of Shayampet mandal in Hanamkonda district and V Nitisha of Arepally village, both adults, chose to elope and marry without the blessings of the bride’s family. The news, when it reached her parents, was not met with celebration, instead stirred outrage.

One can only surmise that words like “honour”, “parental respect”, secrecy and “out of control” became the focal points of the intra-family conversations.

Sensing danger, the couple approached Shayampet police, who counselled both families before sending the newlyweds to Mani Raj’s village of Pathipaka. For a brief time, peace seemed possible.

But the calm was shattered on Thursday, when the couple visited Shanigaram village in Nallabelly mandal to meet Mani Raj’s aunt, Swathi. Word of their visit reached Nitisha’s father, Raji Reddy, who, accompanied by relatives, stormed Swathi’s house. What followed was not a family reunion, but a confrontation, with an allegation of an attempt to drag Nitisha away against her will. A physical altercation broke out, with the bride’s family reportedly attacking the groom’s.

Mani Raj placed an urgent call to the police through ‘Dial 100’. Nallabelly police personnel rushed to the spot to find that the altercation had turned into a storm. Both families were brought to the station in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

But even the walls of the police station could not contain the fury. Another round of violence erupted inside, this time with the couple themselves caught in the fray. Police personnel, including ASI Lakshma Reddy, intervened but had to struggle to rein in the fury.

Among the injured were woman constable Swarana and Swathi, the groom’s aunt. Both were taken in a 108 ambulance to Narsampet Government Hospital.

Nallabelly Sub-Inspector V Govardhan said a case has been registered against both families. The couple has once again been sent back to Pathipaka for their safety, exiled from both love and peace.