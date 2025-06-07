AICC to appoint district-level observers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is set to appoint district-level observers as well as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers in Telangana.
This was disclosed by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan during a key party meeting on Friday. The development signals the ruling Congress’ intent to consolidate its base at the grassroots level.
Natarajan’s announcement came during a review meeting on Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which was chaired by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and attended by senior leaders, including Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs and MLCs.
The move is being seen as a replication of recent organisational restructuring the party carried out in Gujarat, where the Congress high command deployed district-level observers to oversee and report on party affairs on a day-to-day basis.
According to senior party functionaries, these observers in Telangana will serve as a direct conduit between local units and the state and national leadership, enabling quicker resolution of local concerns. “The party should be strong, particularly when it is in power,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE, referring to Natarajan’s observations.
This assumes significance as Mahesh Goud candidly acknowledged dissatisfaction among the party cadre over the working style of certain MLAs. He cautioned elected representatives to remain vigilant and respond to concerns of cadre and leaders at grassroots level.
“The MLAs need to be highly cautious as the cadre are not happy. It is the responsibility of the MLAs to instil enthusiasm among the party workers,” he said while endorsing Natarajan’s directive to bolster the party from the booth level upward.
He also emphasised the need for horizontal party expansion across all levels, including booth, mandal, block and constituency units. He noted that the party will soon announce the state-level committee of office-bearers.
Meanwhile, the proposed review meeting on Nalgonda and Bhongir Lok Sabha constituencies was postponed due to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s public meeting in Bhongir.