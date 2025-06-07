AICC to appoint district-level observers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is set to appoint district-level observers as well as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers in Telangana.

This was disclosed by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan during a key party meeting on Friday. The development signals the ruling Congress’ intent to consolidate its base at the grassroots level.

Natarajan’s announcement came during a review meeting on Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which was chaired by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and attended by senior leaders, including Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs and MLCs.

The move is being seen as a replication of recent organisational restructuring the party carried out in Gujarat, where the Congress high command deployed district-level observers to oversee and report on party affairs on a day-to-day basis.

According to senior party functionaries, these observers in Telangana will serve as a direct conduit between local units and the state and national leadership, enabling quicker resolution of local concerns. “The party should be strong, particularly when it is in power,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE, referring to Natarajan’s observations.