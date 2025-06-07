CM Revanth lays foundation for Rs 1,051 crore projects in Alair, including Gandhamalla reservoir, school, hospital

YADADRIBHUVANAGIRI: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stones for a slew of development works totalling Rs 1,051.45 crore in the Alair Assembly constituency, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday.

The projects aim to significantly boost infrastructure and public amenities in the region.

Among the major projects for which foundation stones were laid is the Gandhamalla reservoir, a crucial undertaking with an estimated cost of Rs 574.56 crore. The CM also initiated the construction of a Young India Residential School, a project valued at Rs 200 crore, emphasising the government’s focus on education and a medical college building at a cost of Rs 183 crore, promising enhanced healthcare facilities for the area.

Further development initiatives include comprehensive works within Yadagirigutta Municipality, encompassing the construction of water, drainage, CC and BT roads, all to be taken up at a cost of Rs 25.50 crore. Connectivity will also see a boost with the construction of a high-level bridge in Kolanupaka village and Kalvapalli village costing Rs 7.50 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively.

Administrative infrastructure will be strengthened in Motakondur mandal with the construction of Tahsildar, MPDO offices and a police station, a combined project costing Rs 8.25 crore.

To support the agricultural sector, foundation stones were laid for 20,000 metric tonne capacity godowns in Datarpally village with an outlay of Rs 22.75 crore and 2,500 metric tonne capacity godowns in Aleru Market Committee at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore. Road infrastructure across the Alair Assembly segment will also see improvement with the construction of BT roads costing Rs 21.14 crore.