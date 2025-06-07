Telangana

Don't politicise calf deaths; blame lies with KCR government: Telangana minister Konda Surekha

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed authorities to find a suitable site for construction of a spacious cattle shed.
HYDERABAD: Stating that the state government responded immediately after the death of calves belonging to the Vemulawada temple, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Friday advised the BRS leaders not to politicise the issue.

In a statement, she blamed the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao government for the death of the calves, as it failed to keep its assurances on the development of the temple and allocate funds.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed authorities to find a suitable site for construction of a spacious cattle shed.

She recalled that the government conducted Saraswati Pushkaralu without any problem, even as 30 lakh pilgrims visited Kaleshwaram during the 12-day event. She also recalled that the government took up development of Bhadrakali temple in Hanamkonda.

The ‘Kalvakuntla Dandu Palyam batch’ which neglected temples was spewing venom on the development works of the Endowments department, she alleged.

If the KCR government released Rs 100 crore as promised, the animal shed would have been developed by now, the minister pointed out.

