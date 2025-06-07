Ready for any fight: Uttam Reddy blames BRS for water injustice; vows to oppose AP’s Godavari project

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations of the Opposition BRS that the Congress government failed to stop the Andhra Pradesh government’s proposed Godavari-Banakacherla project, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday declared that “we are ready for any kind of fight” against AP’s project.
Speaking to reporters here, Uttam said that the state government has already written letters to Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opposing the project.
“After our representation, Union Minister CR Patil in a letter assured us that the G-B project will be examined in accordance with the extant guidelines, existing Tribunal Awards/Inter-State agreements and various provisions under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014,” he said.
“The proposed G-B project not only contravenes the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and Godavari Tribunal Award 1980, but also adversely affects the water rights of people of Telangana, especially of vast drought prone areas. Allowing such a project would undermine the equitable and judicious management of interstate river waters and will set a precedent contrary to the statutory framework and natural justice,” Uttam told CR Patil in his letter on January 22, 2025.
On the same day, Uttam, in another letter to the Union finance minister requested her “not to give any financial assistance to the G-B project and also prevent Andhra Pradesh from taking up any further action on this project, including calling and awarding of tenders”.
Uttam blamed the previous BRS government for the injustice done to Telangana in Krishna river water sharing. It was BRS government, which failed to safeguard Telangana’s interests. The BRS government signed agreements that reduced Telangana’s share to 299 tmcft while allocating 512 tmcft to Andhra Pradesh. “This betrayal laid the groundwork for the current situation,” he said.
The minister alleged that during the BRS regime, water diversions from the Krishna basin intensified at Muchumarri and Malyala, with the government failing to block the projects or even approach the Apex Council, despite Rayalaseema project tenders being finalised. “This shows the secret pact between Jagan and KCR. They have worked together to deprive Telangana of its water,” he alleged.
Uttam said that the BRS government did not even attempt to stop works at Muchumarri, allowing Andhra Pradesh to divert three tmcft of Krishna water every day, severely impacting Telangana’s drought-prone districts. “KCR’s government actually helped Andhra Pradesh loot Telangana’s water,” he alleged.
Uttam accused BRS leaders of now pretending to fight for Telangana’s water rights while being complicit in past injustices. “They are acting like Goebbels, repeating lies to cover up their betrayal,” he remarked.
“Even Goebbels himself would be shocked at the level of false propaganda the BRS leaders are spreading.”
He called upon Union minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS Bandi Sanjay to stand with Telangana and press the Centre to enforce the law strictly.