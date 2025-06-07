Revanth, Uttam failed to protect Telangana’s interests: Harish Rao

SIDDIPET: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao on Friday alleged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy have failed to protect the interests of Telangana while favouring Andhra Pradesh in issue related to irrigation projects.

Speaking to reporters in Dubbak, he said: “Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy are the brand ambassadors of lies. Uttam has even surpassed the chief minister. His lies would make even Goebbels hang himself in shame.”

Accusing Uttam of misleading the public on key irrigation projects, Harish mocked the former for meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and then remaining passive while Telangana’s water rights were being compromised.

He accused the Congress government of utilising the lowest-ever Krishna river water allocations in the history, depriving the farmers of Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar of irrigation.

“Under temporary allocations, Telangana received 65 tmc less water, leaving 6.5 lakh acres parched. Why did Uttam Kumar Reddy maintain silence when Andhra Pradesh was illegally diverting 400 tmc of Godavari water,” Harish asked and wondered why no action was taken on the Babli project.

He also sought to know why the government failed to approach the Supreme Court or exert pressure on the Centre to stop the unauthorised projects of the neighbouring state.