Sridhar Babu sets 6,000 placement target for TASK; hails record skill training drive

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday directed the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) officials to set an ambitious target of training at least 6,000 unemployed youth in advanced technologies and facilitating their placements during the current academic year.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat, the minister expressed satisfaction over TASK’s proactive role in facilitating job placements for 4,100 candidates over the past year.

He said that TASK has made significant progress in equipping unemployed youth and students with industry-relevant skills, thereby enhancing their employability.

The academy has been aligning its training modules with industry needs and playing a pivotal role in placing skilled youth in relevant jobs. During the past year, TASK provided training to a record number of 1,37,677 students and 2,791 faculty members across various technical and skill domains, he said.

“TASK played a key role in organising job fairs across 148 colleges in 21 districts and on corporate campuses, helping 4,100 talented individuals secure employment,” he added.

The minister, meanwhile, informed that Verisk Analytics, an American company, recruited tech professionals with an annual package of Rs 11 lakh for its Hyderabad campus.