HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered 10 suo motu cases against several suspects for allegedly sharing or uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on the web and social media platforms. Among those named in the FIRs are two women, one from Hyderabad and another from Nalgonda.

At least three suspects, including the two women and a man from Hyderabad, allegedly shared child sexual abuse content on Instagram while a man from Secunderabad had uploaded the content on Facebook.

The information regarding sharing of the material was passed on by a US agency to Telangana police through the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The NCRB has signed an MoU with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), US, to receive cyber-tipline reports and proactively gather information on CSAM. Continued on P5

No conclusive proof found in preliminary investigation

Preliminary verification was conducted on the leads such as addresses, mobile numbers, email IDs and other details by the TGCSB. “The Director, TGCSB issued a memo to register 10 FIRs at CCPS, HQ, Hyderabad. … the name and address traced with NCMEC input during this enquiry shall be further corroborated with other leads and clues and the person involved in the creation/circulation/sharing of CSAM shall be identified and connected to the offence,” the complaint said.

The findings in the preliminary verification are not conclusive proof and can only be used as a basis for a thorough investigation, it added.

The cases were filed under Section 67B of the IT Act. Investigation is ongoing.