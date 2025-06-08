BJP behind Eatala’s ‘change of heart’, says govt whip

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA and government whip Aadi Srinivas on Saturday expressed his disappointment over former minister Eatala Rajender’s “failure to expose” alleged corruption in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Addressing the media at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office, he said that contrary to expectations, Rajender did not reveal BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s involvement in the alleged scam while deposing before the PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram.

Srinivas alleged that the BRS and BJP were working hand in glove and said that was evident from Rajender’s testimony before the Commission.

The Congress MLA tried to highlight how Union minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy had also previously asserted that Rajender would reveal crucial details about KLIS to the Commission.

He pointed out that prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had described Kaleshwaram as an “ATM” for KCR’s family and demanded an inquiry into the project.

Srinivas also recalled Rajender’s earlier statements, in which he labelled KCR as the “whole and sole” of the Kaleshwaram project and called for the then CM’s resignation.

He alleged that the BJP was behind Rajender’s change of heart and his current contradictory stance on Kaleshwaram.