Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinah passes away at 63

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills MLA and BRS leader Maganti Gopinath passed away on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest. He was 63. He was hospitalised due to several health issues on Thursday.

Gopinath was first elected as an MLA on TDP ticket in 2014. Later, he was elected on BRS ticket in 2018 and 2023.

Gopinath started his political career with TDP in 1983 and worked as president of Telugu Yuvatha, the party’s youth wing.

He served as director of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority from 1987 to 1989 and as member of the District Consumer Forum.

Several leaders including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and others condoled death of Gopinath.