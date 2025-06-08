Telangana's Nirmal district moves to demolish unsafe school buildings after roof collapse injures two students

ADILABAD: In a bid to prevent accidents before the new academic year begins, the Nirmal district administration is actively identifying and demolishing school buildings in dilapidated condition. Engineering officials have been instructed to inspect and certify such structures for safe demolition.

Recently, the roof of an old building at the Government Primary School in Antarni village, Kubeer mandal, collapsed. Two students who were playing in the premises were injured. They were immediately shifted to Bhainsa area hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and are reported to be safe.

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav directed officials to seek immediate permission for the demolition of unsafe school buildings. In the case of the Antarni school, a demolition certificate had already been obtained, but action was delayed due to unseasonal rains in late May. The collector emphasised the need for precautionary measures to avoid such incidents.

She also instructed education officials to identify all unsafe school and government buildings across the district, submit their details to the engineering authorities, obtain demolition certificates and take timely action.

It is learnt that the incident at Antarni occurred after the Badi Bata programme held in the morning. While most teachers and students had left the premises afterward, a few students stayed back to play. During that time, the roof collapsed, injuring two of them.

District Educational Officer Rama Rao has begun collecting detailed reports on unsafe buildings from Mandal Educational Officers to coordinate further action.