Congress faces dissent after cabinet expansion

HYDERABAD: As soon as the official announcement on the state Cabinet expansion was made, dissenting voices emerged within the ruling Congress party, with several ministerial aspirants — Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, K Premsagar Rao, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, and P Sudharshan Reddy — reportedly expressing disappointment over being overlooked in the second phase of appointments.
Malreddy Ranga Reddy is believed to be considering writing to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to convey his dissatisfaction. In an effort to pacify the disgruntled leaders, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan visited some of their residences to hear their concerns.
Rajagopal Reddy, who returned to the Congress from the BJP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, was reportedly promised a Cabinet berth — a promise reiterated before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His exclusion has now caused discontent with the party’s high command.
Similarly, P Sudharshan Reddy, a senior legislator and former minister, was also promised a ministerial role by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, particularly since the erstwhile Nizamabad district has no representation in the Cabinet. His supporters cite his long-standing loyalty and contributions to the Congress as strong grounds for inclusion.
Premsagar Rao’s chances were believed to be affected by the appointment of G Vivek Venkataswamy, while Malreddy Ranga Reddy argued that if not him, at least someone from the Rangareddy district should have been included.
Speaking at Ranga Reddy’s residence, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud acknowledged the concern, pointing out that nearly 40% of the state's population lives in the Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts — yet there is no Cabinet representation from these areas. He assured that the issue would be considered in the future.
Party sources also revealed dissatisfaction among BC (Backward Classes) MLAs, who feel under-represented with just 20% representation in the Cabinet, despite comprising over 50% of the population. Additionally, communities such as Muslims and Lambadas are also not represented.
Other MLAs like Aadi Srinivas and Beerla Ilaiah were also in the race for Cabinet berths, and while they have not publicly expressed their discontent, sources suggest that BC leaders are disappointed.
It remains to be seen how the Congress leadership will handle the emerging dissent.
New Inductees
Vakiti Srihari Mudiraj
A first-time MLA from Makthal, Srihari is a BC (D) leader and a graduate. He served as Narayanpet district Congress president (2022–2024) and earlier as Makthal mandal secretary (1996–2001). From 2001 to 2006, he was elected panchayat sarpanch with the highest majority in Mahbubnagar district. He was also the Congress floor leader in Mahbubnagar Zilla Parishad (2014–2018). Srihari began his political career with the Congress in 1995 and has been involved in several community initiatives, including water conservation efforts.
G Vivek Venkataswamy
Son of late G Venkataswamy (‘Kaka’), Vivek is an MBBS graduate from Osmania Medical College and the MLA from Chennur, Mancherial district. A former Lok Sabha MP from Peddapalli (2009–2014), he was active in the Telangana statehood movement, mobilising MPs to pressure the Centre for bifurcation. He recently fulfilled an election promise by ensuring priority for local employment in Singareni Collieries within 15 days of the polls. He is also noted for his charitable work through the Visaka Charitable Trust. His son, Vamsi Krishna, is the current MP from Peddapalli.
Adluri Laxman Kumar
The MLA from Dharmapuri, Laxman Kumar has deep roots in student and youth politics. Beginning as NSUI junior college president (1982–1985), he rose to become Karimnagar district Youth Congress president and state Youth Congress general secretary. He served as ZPTC from Dharmaram in 2006 and contested the Assembly polls in 2009, 2014, and 2018 before finally winning in 2023. He defeated former minister Koppula Eswar by over 22,000 votes.