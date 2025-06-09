Congress faces dissent after cabinet expansion

HYDERABAD: As soon as the official announcement on the state Cabinet expansion was made, dissenting voices emerged within the ruling Congress party, with several ministerial aspirants — Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, K Premsagar Rao, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, and P Sudharshan Reddy — reportedly expressing disappointment over being overlooked in the second phase of appointments.

Malreddy Ranga Reddy is believed to be considering writing to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to convey his dissatisfaction. In an effort to pacify the disgruntled leaders, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan visited some of their residences to hear their concerns.

Rajagopal Reddy, who returned to the Congress from the BJP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, was reportedly promised a Cabinet berth — a promise reiterated before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His exclusion has now caused discontent with the party’s high command.

Similarly, P Sudharshan Reddy, a senior legislator and former minister, was also promised a ministerial role by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, particularly since the erstwhile Nizamabad district has no representation in the Cabinet. His supporters cite his long-standing loyalty and contributions to the Congress as strong grounds for inclusion.