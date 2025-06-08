Telangana cabinet partially expanded with appointment of three ministers

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet was partially expanded on Sunday with the appointment of three ministers out of the six vacant positions, following approval from the Congress high command. While the party leadership kept hopes alive for representation from the Reddy community, aspirants from the group are reportedly unhappy with the outcome. In response, the state leadership has begun efforts to pacify them.

At 12:19 PM on Sunday, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office to the newly appointed ministers—Adluru Laxman, G Vivek Venkataswamy, and Vakiti Srihari—at Raj Bhavan. The portfolios for the new ministers have yet to be announced.

Laxman belongs to the Scheduled Caste–Madiga community, Vivek to the Scheduled Caste–Mala community, and Srihari to the Backward Class–Mudiraj community. The appointments suggest that the Congress prioritised social engineering in its selections, rather than yielding to political pressure.