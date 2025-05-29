Congress MLAs from Madiga community seek one of six vacant Telangana cabinet berths

HYDERABAD: Congress MLAs belonging to the Madiga community on Wednesday called on AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and demanded that at least one of the six vacant berths in the state Cabinet be allocated to their community.

Later speaking to reporters, Thungathurthi MLA Mandula Samuel said that they urged Natarajan to accommodate one among the six Madiga MLAs in the Cabinet.

The legislators said that the AICC in-charge responded positively and promised to take up the matter with the party high command.

They also revealed their decision to meet the AICC leaders in New Delhi on Thursday in this regard.

Meanwhile, Natarajan held review meetings with party leaders from Adilabad and Peddapalli Lok Sabha segments.

During the meeting, Mancherial MLA K Premsagar Rao requested the AICC in-charge to consider his name for the Cabinet berth.

She is believed to have asked the leader who was Congress’ main rival — BJP or BRS — in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

She also enquired about implementation of government schemes in the villages.

Adilabad party in-charge Kandi Srinivas reportedly sought the Adilabad DCC chief post.

During the meeting with leaders from Peddapalli, Natarajan reportedly enquired about the alleged differences between IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and MP Gaddam Vamsi.

The party leaders reportedly said that it was not a big issue and it could be resolved by holding a meeting with the two leaders. The AICC in-charge also sought details about recent controversy during Saraswati Pushkaralu, where Vamsi’s photo was missing from the banners.

The meetings will continue on Thursday.