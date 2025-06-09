Disappointment in Manakonduru as Satyanarayana misses out on cabinet berth

KARIMNAGAR: As news about the names selected for the Cabinet expansion trickled in, Manakonduru legislator Kavvampally Satyanarayana’s camp was left devastated with his followers expressing dismay over his non-inclusion in the list of ministers.

The supporters of Satyanarayana, a loyalist of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, were optimistic of the Congress leadership allotting a Cabinet berth to their leader. With that hope, they had made all arrangements for a grand celebration at the MLA’s camp office in LMD Colony of Karimnagar.

However, as explained by one of his followers, “last-minute changes” resulted in Laxman’s selection, dampening their spirits. It may be mentioned here that Satyanarayana shifted his loyalties from the TDP to Congress when Revanth

joined the grand old party. Satyanarayana, who was obviously disappointed by the party’s decision, is believed to be too shocked to respond to the news.