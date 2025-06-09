IMD: Seven days of rains in store for Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state is likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next seven days. A yellow alert has been issued for the next five days, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph).

According to the IMD, the trough from East Vidarbha to North Interior Karnataka at 1.5 km above mean sea level has weakened, and low-level north-westerly winds now prevail over the region.

In Hyderabad, the next 48 hours will bring partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas. Hazy conditions are expected during morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 26°C respectively, with surface winds from the northwest at 08–12 kmph.