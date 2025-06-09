INTERVIEW |He hasn’t gone to a doctor in 50 years, They come to him

Then I read the book. I came to know the significance of Swami Rama. I met him again two or three times — for one or two days. He was an entirely different personality, we meet such people only when we are destined to. There was a magnetic attraction.

Since then, from 1975 till 2025, I haven’t gone to a doctor. Doctors have come to me. That’s the secret of meditation and yoga. But that meditation was different. At that time, I learned Hatha Yoga and Pranayama. It gives you speed, stamina and strength. Our Indian Vedic system, that’s the basic wisdom. They know what life is, how to lead life.

What is the purpose of human life? I’m a minister. I’m a doctor. These are all cock and bull stories. The primary goal of a human birth is Moksha Sadhana. It is not just earning money, fame. Anybody can do it. Dharma, Artha, Kama, even animals are also doing all these. So what’s the difference between an animal and a human? Only humans can go to the higher levels of consciousness due to their prefrontal cortex.

Many are conducting experiments, particularly in the West, on breathing. There are several books, YouTube channels. There are so many practices. Many people do follow them after watching them on YouTube. What is your view on that?

As long as it does good, anything can be accepted. It may not be right for each and everybody. As long as it works for you, it is good for you. The same thing applies to our social customs. One country will have something which may be taboo elsewhere.

In yoga and meditation, you are conserving energy. You are not consuming it. The first difference between an exercise and an asana is — still and busy. In one, energy is conserved. In the other, it is consumed. Say you play football or cricket, you can do it for certain hours. After that, you get tired. But meditation, you can do it for 24 hours.

How do you stop thoughts? It’s like a train of thoughts. They keep coming. As you said, there are many types of meditation. Some people focus on the breath. Some people just focus on the body.

What is meditation? Generally, there are three varieties of meditation. One is mantra meditation. If you take one mantra, speak it loudly at a particular frequency, you develop one-pointed concentration. If the body is not still, the mind can never be still. That’s why for any meditation, you have to sit comfortably without movements. In Padmasana, you can sit for hours at a stretch. In another type of meditation, they concentrate on something else, say inhalation and exhalation. The third one is transcendental meditation. You transcend the thought process. …

In meditation, we are closing all these senses. Once you have closed them, what happens? The mind, the nervous system, it’s got a peculiarity. It goes on finding happiness. Everybody does something because he’s happy doing that. The mind has got the innate quality of finding what is happiness.