Over 1 lakh visit Yadadri temple in single day

The rush continued on Sunday, coinciding with Swati Nakshatram, the birth star of Lord Narasimha, and the sacred Giri Pradakshina. Temple authorities ensured smooth crowd management.

Suggestion boxes installed

To improve services, suggestion and complaint boxes have been placed at key locations including the temple premises, reception and prasadam counters.

Earlier, complaints could only be recorded in a register at the reception, which some devotees said was either inaccessible or unknown to them.

Security beefed up

Following a recent attempt to steal tamarind bags from the premises, Endowments director and temple executive officer S Venkat Rao reviewed CCTV coverage across the temple. Security measures have since been reinforced.