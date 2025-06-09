Over 1 lakh visit Yadadri temple in single day

NALGONDA: The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta witnessed a record footfall on Saturday, with over one lakh devotees visiting the shrine, the highest single-day count since its renovation in 2022.
The temple, renovated by the previous BRS government starting in 2016, typically sees 15,000–20,000 visitors on weekdays and 40,000–50,000 on weekends. Saturday’s turnout far exceeded these figures. In response, darshan hours were extended to 11 pm.
The rush continued on Sunday, coinciding with Swati Nakshatram, the birth star of Lord Narasimha, and the sacred Giri Pradakshina. Temple authorities ensured smooth crowd management.
Suggestion boxes installed
To improve services, suggestion and complaint boxes have been placed at key locations including the temple premises, reception and prasadam counters.
Earlier, complaints could only be recorded in a register at the reception, which some devotees said was either inaccessible or unknown to them.
Security beefed up
Following a recent attempt to steal tamarind bags from the premises, Endowments director and temple executive officer S Venkat Rao reviewed CCTV coverage across the temple. Security measures have since been reinforced.