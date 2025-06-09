Politics not a business, but service: Dattatreya

HYDERABAD: In a rare display of cross-party camaraderie, a host of political heavyweights and dignitaries gathered in the city on Sunday for the release of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s autobiography, “Prajala Kathe Naa Atmakatha” (The People’s Story is My Autobiography).

Speaking at the event, the Haryana Governor stated: “Politics is neither a profession nor a business. It is selfless service to society. Politicians must stay rooted while upholding moral and ethical values.”

Recalling his time in the Sangh, Dattatreya, who represented Secunderabad multiple times in the Lok Sabha while in the BJP, said, “The RSS is my life, my soul, my everything.”

The book release saw the presence of a distinguished line-up of leaders, including former president Ram Nath Kovind, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and several Governors from across the country.

In a lighter vein, CM Revanth likened the gathering to “a parade of Governors” and quipped that he could even convene a Cabinet meeting given the ministerial presence.

Sharing an anecdote from a NITI Aayog meeting, Revanth recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing at Chandrababu Naidu and saying, “Your friend is here.” To which Revanth replied, “Sir, I did my schooling with you and my college with Chandrababu Naidu. My current job is with Rahul Gandhi!” The audience erupted in laughter.