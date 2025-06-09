Politics not a business, but service: Dattatreya

HYDERABAD: In a rare display of cross-party camaraderie, a host of political heavyweights and dignitaries gathered in the city on Sunday for the release of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s autobiography, “Prajala Kathe Naa Atmakatha” (The People’s Story is My Autobiography).
Speaking at the event, the Haryana Governor stated: “Politics is neither a profession nor a business. It is selfless service to society. Politicians must stay rooted while upholding moral and ethical values.”
Recalling his time in the Sangh, Dattatreya, who represented Secunderabad multiple times in the Lok Sabha while in the BJP, said, “The RSS is my life, my soul, my everything.”
The book release saw the presence of a distinguished line-up of leaders, including former president Ram Nath Kovind, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and several Governors from across the country.
In a lighter vein, CM Revanth likened the gathering to “a parade of Governors” and quipped that he could even convene a Cabinet meeting given the ministerial presence.
Sharing an anecdote from a NITI Aayog meeting, Revanth recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing at Chandrababu Naidu and saying, “Your friend is here.” To which Revanth replied, “Sir, I did my schooling with you and my college with Chandrababu Naidu. My current job is with Rahul Gandhi!” The audience erupted in laughter.
Revanth recalled how Dattatreya would sign stacks of letters recommending train tickets and essential services, reflecting his accessibility.
He praised the Haryana Governor’s journey from the narrow lanes of Gowliguda to the high constitutional office, noting, “Despite holding several key positions, Dattatreya never distanced himself from the common people.”
Former president Kovind praised Dattatreya’s humility and work ethic, while AP Chief Minister Naidu hailed him as a secular, people-first leader who promoted inclusive initiatives like ‘Alai Balai’. “He is a true gentleman in politics,” Naidu said.
Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu used the occasion to call for a restoration of civility in public discourse. “Abusive language is polluting politics. People must teach such leaders a lesson at the ballot box,” he said.
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and AP Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav also attended the event.