AICC revamps TPCC, appoints 27 vice-presidents, 69 general secretaries

HYDERABAD: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved a major revamp of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), appointing 27 new vice-presidents and 69 general secretaries, ensuring social justice by allocating around 67 per cent of the posts to SC, ST, BC and minority leaders.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal made this announcement shortly after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met him at Indira Bhavan in Delhi.

While the AICC has undertaken a massive revamp of its state units, the appointments to the TPCC executive committees have been anticipated ever since the appointment of B Mahesh Kumar Goud as its president.

Although the party has appointed vice-presidents and general secretaries, important posts such as working presidents and the campaign committee posts are yet to be filled. The party has also yet to announce secretaries, spokespersons and PCC delegates.

Among the new vice-presidents appointed to the TPCC are leaders such as MP K Raghuveer Reddy, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy and Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna, MLCs Balmoor Venkat and Basavaraju Saraiah and veteran leader T Kumar Rao. The list also includes several women leaders like Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy, Kondru Pushpaleela and Athram Suguna, reflecting a conscious push toward inclusivity.

The newly appointed general secretaries include MLAs such as Vedma Bojju, Ch Parnika Reddy, Matta Ragamayee and several grassroots leaders, who have been given organisational responsibilities. The party also gave an opportunity to NSUI leaders who emerged from Osmania University like Chanagani Dayakar.

The leadership allocated key positions to those who have been serving the party for decades. Surprisingly, it also gave similar posts to turncoats from the BRS who joined the grand old party recently. For instance, Uppala Srinivas Gupta, Bonthu Rammohan, Eerla Komaraiah and others have found a place in the list of vice-presidents and general secretaries.

Interestingly, the party reduced the number of vice-presidents and general secretaries after coming to power. During the previous two terms, the party had a jumbo committee of vice-presidents and general secretaries.

Party insiders suggest that this is only the first stage of a broader overhaul, with district-level committees and frontal organisations also likely to see changes in the coming days.