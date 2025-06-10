Engineers built KLIS on Cabinet nod: Former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Monday told the PC Ghose Commission that although the Cabinet cleared the proposal to construct the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the technical matters were handled by the engineers and political leaders had nothing to do with them.

Deposing before the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram, headed by former Supreme Court judge PC Ghose, Harish explicitly explained the chronological events that led to the change of source from Tummadihatti to Medigadda.

During his 45-minute cross-examination, Harish, who served as Irrigation minister from June 2014 to November 2018, said that the decision to change the source from Tummadihatti to Medigadda barrage was taken after the Maharashtra government raised certain objections, due to the lack of water availability and also following the reports of the Central Water Commission.

Documents provided

Harish provided all the documents to the Commission in support of his claims. Besides, he read out the affidavit filed by the retired engineers and said that they too observed that water was not available at Tummadihatti in Godavari.

Harish said that the BRS government decided to re-engineer the existing project and as part of it, Kaleshwaram was constructed. “Though the Congress government conceived Pranahita-Chevella, there was no inter-state agreement with Maharashtra on water sharing. The Congress government started canal works without getting permission for head works ,” Harish told the panel.