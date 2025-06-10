Former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao returned at KCR family’s behest: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Claiming that T Prabhakar Rao, former chief of Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and key accused in the phone-tapping case, has destroyed the lives of many activists, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that the former returned to the country after being “counselled” by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members.

In a press statement issued here, the BJP leader said: Prabhakar Rao is not an ordinary person. He destroyed lives of many activists like us. His ‘surrender’ was pre-planned. He returned to the country to appear before the SIT probing the case after KCR’s family ‘counselled’ in the US.”

Alleging that Prabhakar Rao tapped the phones of not just Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy but also those of other Congress leaders as well BJP and BRS leaders, Sanjay said that the former even tapped the phones of judges.

Sanjay accused the former SIB chief of “tapping conversations between husbands and wives, creating a situation where they couldn’t speak freely with each other over the phone”.

Demanding that Prabhakar Rao’s statement be made public, the BJP leader said that the SIT should find out on whose orders he tapped the phones political leaders and others.