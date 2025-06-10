Free health tests to be provided to poor children: Telangana Minister Seethakka

HYDERABAD: The state government will soon be rolling out a new scheme for children.
Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka has announced that under the new scheme ‘Bala Bharosa’, the state government will conduct health tests on all children aged between zero and five. After conducting tests, the government will provide free treatment to the children who are in need.
The minister, along with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, held a video conference with the district collectors on progress of ‘Indira Mahila Shakti’ programme from the state Secretariat here on Monday.
During the conference, she instructed the officials to identify the lands for setting up of solar plants and petrol pumps to be managed by SHG groups, as agreements have already been made for this with companies.
She directed them to complete the construction of Indiram Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 districts by November. She asked the officials to encourage womsen joining SHG groups.
As 90% of stitching of school uniforms have been completed by SHG groups, she asked the collectors to ensure that they are distributed to the students on time. With Anganwadi centres are scheduled to reopen on June 11, the minister told collectors to check facilities at the centres. She also asked them to organise ‘Amma Mata - Anganwadi Bata’.
The chief secretary suggested to the collectors to identify the women who want to join SHGs by checking with voters’ lists. He asked the collectors to ensure that every eligible woman joins an SHG.