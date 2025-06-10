Free health tests to be provided to poor children: Telangana Minister Seethakka

HYDERABAD: The state government will soon be rolling out a new scheme for children.

Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka has announced that under the new scheme ‘Bala Bharosa’, the state government will conduct health tests on all children aged between zero and five. After conducting tests, the government will provide free treatment to the children who are in need.

The minister, along with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, held a video conference with the district collectors on progress of ‘Indira Mahila Shakti’ programme from the state Secretariat here on Monday.

During the conference, she instructed the officials to identify the lands for setting up of solar plants and petrol pumps to be managed by SHG groups, as agreements have already been made for this with companies.