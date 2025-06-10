ICRISAT’s new recipe makes tur dal taste better for farmers

HYDERABAD: Pigeon pea (known as kandi in Telugu and tur dal in Hindi) will now be cultivated in all seasons, including summer, following the development of a new cultivar by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). The variety, ICPV 25444, is the first of its kind that can withstand high temperatures of up to 45°C and matures in just 125 days.
According to ICRISAT researchers, pigeon pea cultivation has so far been restricted to specific seasons, primarily kharif, due to its sensitivity to photoperiod and temperature. The development of ICPV 25444, currently under field trials, marks a shift towards transforming this pulse into an all-season crop, offering new possibilities for Indian farmers.
Dr Prakash Gangashetty, senior scientist in pigeon pea breeding at ICRISAT and part of the team responsible for the development, said, “Pigeon pea is mainly grown in the kharif season. The country’s requirement is nearly five million tonnes, but production has remained between 2.5 and three million tonnes.”
Development of pigeon pea variety began in 2020
Dr Gangashetty said that the shortfall has resulted in imports from countries such as those in Africa, Bangladesh and Myanmar, costing around USD 800 million annually. “To improve production, the Union government has proposed two strategies — vertical expansion and horizontal expansion into rice fallows during the rabi season and unused irrigated lands in summer. ICPV 25444’s heat tolerance and short growth duration make this possible,” he said.
The variety’s development began in 2020, with researchers identifying a few lines showing high heat tolerance. In 2021, ICPV 25444 was selected and bred further. By 2024, the heat-tolerant, photo- and thermo-insensitive cultivar was tested in Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana, yielding two tonnes per hectare. This variety is unique, as it can be cultivated in any season, including the extreme summer heat of up to 45°C, and completes its life cycle within four months, qualifying it as an annual trading pigeon pea.
The variety is currently being produced in parts of Karnataka and Telangana, including areas in Warangal, Medak and Sangareddy districts, Dr Gangashetty added.
Dr Himanshu Pathak, Director General of ICRISAT, said, “Transforming pigeon pea into an all-season crop provides a solution that could help address pulse shortages and climate challenges faced by farmers across India.”