IT Min Sridhar launches SITHA app to empower women in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu reaffirmed the state government’s firm commitment to women’s empowerment, not merely in word but through decisive and measurable action. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the government is on a mission to transform one crore women into crorepatis, and this ambitious journey has already begun.

The minister was speaking at the launch of the ‘SITHA’ (She Is The Hero Always) app, developed by SheJobs, at a grand event held at Hotel Trident in Hitec City, Hyderabad. He described the app launch as a celebration of a larger movement, one that aspires to provide women across Telangana, regardless of their background, with equal access to opportunity, economic independence, and leadership.

Commenting on the potential of the SITHA app, the Minister noted that it would open international markets for skilled rural women and artisans, giving them a platform to showcase their products and talent.

“This app will serve as a beacon of guidance for rural women striving for economic independence. It is not merely a digital product, it is a powerful step toward rewriting the empowerment narrative,” he said.