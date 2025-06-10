Kakatiya-era sculpture of warriors unearthed in Telangana's Polasa

JAGTIAL: A rare sculpture dating back to the Kakatiya period, depicting two warriors locked in horseback combat, came to light following the recent rains in Polasa village, about seven kilometres from the Jagtial district headquarters. Villagers discovered the half-buried artefact under a bush near Sri Poulastheswara Swamy temple during their early morning farm work on Monday.

The partially damaged stone shows a warrior overpowering another in battle. Speaking to TNIE, historian Sankepalli Nagendra Sharma urged the government to initiate excavations in the area, stating, “There is a treasure trove of history buried here. The sculpture belongs to the Kakatiya period. Further excavation will reveal valuable insights for future generations.”

Assistant archaeologist S Raviteja told TNIE that the region, especially Polasa, is rich in historical remnants, many of which date back to the 11th century and could be linked to the Kakatiya dynasty. “Polasa has seen the rule of several dynasties, including the Chalukyas and Kakatiyas.”

An inscription was found etched on the stone beside the sculpture. Though the script appears faded, early observations suggest it could be in Devanagari, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Nagendra Sharma said they have informed the epigraphy department, which will ascertain the excavation and provide a detailed report. “We will visit the site to study and attempt to decipher the script,” Raviteja said.

In 2021, research scholar Pyata Srilatha of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University presented a paper identifying Polasa as once being the capital of Polavasadesa, ruled by chiefs affiliated with the Rashtrakutas. The village still bears ruins of ancient temples, sculptures and a mud fort with a surviving moat.

(With inputs from Akhil Kumar)