KT Rama Rao: BJP, Congress trying to discredit K Chandrashekar Rao

HYDERABAD: Countering the criticism being levelled by the BJP and Congress against the Kaleshwaram project, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday accused both the national parties of colluding to defame former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

“The BJP and Congress are operating with a single agenda to discredit KCR at any cost,” he said.

The former minister clarified that the decision to construct the Kaleshwaram project was not an individual one but a collective one taken by the Cabinet. He added that former ministers Eatala Rajender and

T Harish Rao had also clearly stated the same.

“This was a policy decision of the government and the execution responsibility lies with the officials and the administrative machinery. There were no irregularities in the project. Everything was done transparently and there is nothing to hide,” he asserted.

The BRS leader wanted the people to watch the detailed presentation made by Harish to fully understand the scale and benefits of the Kaleshwaram project.