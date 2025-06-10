PG medicos launch stir over non-payment of stipend in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Postgraduate interns at Dr Patnam Mahender Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences (PMRIMS) in Chevella launched a strike on Monday, demanding the release of their long-pending stipends.
For several months, students have been urging the college administration to clear the outstanding payments, ensure regular disbursal and revise the stipend amount to match those offered in government medical colleges as per Government Order (GO) 59.
Frustrated by the administration’s inaction, the students resorted to a protest.
According to the agitating students, stipends for second-year postgraduates have been pending since September, while first-year students have not received payment for the past three months. They alleged that the college has been paying only Rs 10,000 per month since the first year — an amount they say is grossly insufficient to cover basic expenses.
“We have been requesting an increase in the stipend since our first year,” said Dr Mohammed Ismail, a second-year PG student, speaking to TNIE. “Even though we managed with RS 10,000 initially, we demanded the amount be revised in line with GO 59. But there has been no response. On top of that, no one in the administration is taking responsibility. We are made to work long hours without fair compensation.”
The GO 59, issued by the state government in 2023, mandates a monthly stipend of Rs 58,289 for first-year PG students and Rs 61,528 for second-year students in government medical colleges. PMRIMS students are demanding a similar stipend structure.
However, the college administration allegedly refused even a proposed increase to Rs 20,000. Students further claimed that the management deposits Rs 50,000 into their bank accounts for official records, but then forces them to return Rs 40,000 — leaving them with only Rs 10,000.
In another serious allegation, first-year students said that when they demanded payment of their three-month dues, the college asked their parents to deposit Rs 6 lakh to facilitate stipend disbursal.
“We have paid our fees on time and work sincerely during long duty hours,” said one first-year student. “We are asking for what is rightfully ours. Instead, the college is asking our parents to deposit additional money to fund our stipends. That’s completely unjust.”
When contacted by TNIE, the college authorities declined to comment on the matter.