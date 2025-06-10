PG medicos launch stir over non-payment of stipend in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Postgraduate interns at Dr Patnam Mahender Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences (PMRIMS) in Chevella launched a strike on Monday, demanding the release of their long-pending stipends.

For several months, students have been urging the college administration to clear the outstanding payments, ensure regular disbursal and revise the stipend amount to match those offered in government medical colleges as per Government Order (GO) 59.

Frustrated by the administration’s inaction, the students resorted to a protest.

According to the agitating students, stipends for second-year postgraduates have been pending since September, while first-year students have not received payment for the past three months. They alleged that the college has been paying only Rs 10,000 per month since the first year — an amount they say is grossly insufficient to cover basic expenses.

“We have been requesting an increase in the stipend since our first year,” said Dr Mohammed Ismail, a second-year PG student, speaking to TNIE. “Even though we managed with RS 10,000 initially, we demanded the amount be revised in line with GO 59. But there has been no response. On top of that, no one in the administration is taking responsibility. We are made to work long hours without fair compensation.”