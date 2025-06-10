Telangana HC directs BRS MLA to face trial in MCC violation case

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday ruled that MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy must stand trial in a case registered against him at the Kamalapur police station during the last Assembly elections, for allegedly asking voters to either support him or attend the funeral of his family members.
The court, however, quashed the charge under Section 188 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant, citing it as legally untenable.
The case, registered as CC 268 of 2024, was filed based on a complaint filed by the Kamalapur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO). The complaint was supported by a video allegedly showing Kaushik Reddy making provocative remarks during a poll campaign.
In the video, the MLA is purportedly heard saying: “If you don’t vote for us, be prepared to witness the funeral of three of us. If we win, it will be a victory rally. If not, join us in our funeral procession.”
Following this, a charge- sheet was filed citing violation of election rules and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). However, Kaushik contested the validity of the case, arguing that the video CD was neither submitted to the court nor mentioned in the charge-sheet by the police. He also pointed out that all five witnesses listed were government officials, with no actual voters included, questioning the legitimacy of the prosecution’s evidence.
Kaushik maintained that no crime had been committed and claimed that case was politically motivated. He appealed to the high court to dismiss the case.