Telangana HC directs BRS MLA to face trial in MCC violation case

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday ruled that MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy must stand trial in a case registered against him at the Kamalapur police station during the last Assembly elections, for allegedly asking voters to either support him or attend the funeral of his family members.

The court, however, quashed the charge under Section 188 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant, citing it as legally untenable.

The case, registered as CC 268 of 2024, was filed based on a complaint filed by the Kamalapur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO). The complaint was supported by a video allegedly showing Kaushik Reddy making provocative remarks during a poll campaign.