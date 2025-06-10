Telangana: ‘Original Congress’ flex sparks fresh feud among Jagtial leaders

JAGTIAL : A flex banner featuring “original Congress” to welcome newly-inducted minister Adluri Laxman Kumar has reignited factional strife in the Jagtial unit of the Congress, pitting ex-MLC T Jeevan Reddy against MLA M Sanjay Kumar.

The banner, erected on Monday by TPCC campaign state executive member Munjala Raghuveer Goud in Jagtial, prominently featured photos of minister Laxman Kumar and Jeevan Reddy, but conspicuously left out MLA Sanjay.

The move has sparked political tremors within the local unit. Congress leaders admit the party in Jagtial has remained divided ever since Sanjay joined.

Supporters of both camps claim to represent the “original Congress”, and this latest round of flex politics has deepened the rift. In retaliation, Sanjay’s followers also put up banners hailing the minister.

The episode has reportedly become a cause of concern for Laxman Kumar, with efforts underway to broker peace between the rival groups.

Party leaders seeking to maintain unity in the district have urged the TPCC leadership to intervene, warning that continued infighting could damage the party’s prospects in the upcoming local body elections.