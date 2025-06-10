Telangana: SIT finds former SIB chief tough nut to crack during questioning in alleged phone-tapping case

Ex-SIB chief says only ‘Review Committee’ clears tapping requests

Prabhakar Rao returned to Hyderabad from the United States on Sunday night after being granted interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court.

As per the court’s guidelines, Prabhakar Rao was required to appear within three days of his return getting his travel documents. Accordingly, he presented himself for questioning on Monday.

Sources said Prabhakar Rao was not fully cooperative during the questioning. In response to the queries, he reportedly claimed that all phone tapping activities were carried out with the approval of a ‘Review Committee’. He reportedly maintained that no unauthorised surveillance had taken place and that all actions, including the destruction of hard drives, were done with the committee’s consent. According to him, the committee comprised the chief secretary and two other officers of secretary rank.

Prabhakar Rao also reportedly told investigators that the case against him was politically motivated.

The SIT is said to have raised questions about why Prabhakar Rao directed Praneeth Rao to meet Sravan Rao following instructions from a former minister. They also questioned what action was taken based on the report submitted by Sravan Rao.

Further, the SIT is reported to have questioned him about the alleged targeting of Congress leaders, including the then TPCC president and now Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and his family’s contacts during the previous BRS government.