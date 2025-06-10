TGSRTC hikes bus pass tariffs by up to 50 per cent

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has increased tariffs for bus passes across various categories from Monday, with hikes ranging from 21% to 50%, affecting thousands of daily commuters, including students and employees.

The monthly General Bus Ticket (GBT) Ordinary pass has risen 21.74% from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,400, while the GBT Metro Express pass has gone up 23.08% from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,600. The Pushpak A/C pass remains unchanged at Rs 5,000, excluding GST.

From June 9, an additional toll plaza user charge of Rs 10 per toll plaza will apply only on routes passing through toll plazas. City routes in Hyderabad are exempt as they have no toll plazas.

Citing overloading of City Ordinary buses in Hyderabad and suburbs during peak student hours, TGSRTC will now allow students with city bus passes to also travel on Metro Express buses within the city.