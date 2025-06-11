AP plaint to Telangana cops about encroachment of Agri Gold land

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh has lodged a complaint with the Narsingi police under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, alleging illegal encroachment and land grabbing of properties belonging to the Agri Gold group of companies in Narsingi village, Ranga Reddy district.

According to the complainant, Shaik Abdul Basheer, Inspector of Police at the Agri Gold Cases Monitoring Cell, CID, the properties in question include Plot No. 431, measuring 394 square yards, and Plot Nos. 434 and 435, measuring 767 square yards, located in Survey Nos. 300 to 303, 306 to 311, and 313 to 315 in Narsingi, Rajendranagar mandal. These plots are registered under Agri Gold Constructions Pvt. Ltd. and Agri Gold Multi Media Companies.

The complaint stems from a 2015 criminal case against the Agri Gold group, which defaulted on repaying funds to investors and depositors. The case was registered at Pedapadu police station in Andhra Pradesh under Sections 420 (cheating), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 477-A (falsification of accounts), and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999.