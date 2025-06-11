AP plaint to Telangana cops about encroachment of Agri Gold land

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh has lodged a complaint with the Narsingi police under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, alleging illegal encroachment and land grabbing of properties belonging to the Agri Gold group of companies in Narsingi village, Ranga Reddy district.
According to the complainant, Shaik Abdul Basheer, Inspector of Police at the Agri Gold Cases Monitoring Cell, CID, the properties in question include Plot No. 431, measuring 394 square yards, and Plot Nos. 434 and 435, measuring 767 square yards, located in Survey Nos. 300 to 303, 306 to 311, and 313 to 315 in Narsingi, Rajendranagar mandal. These plots are registered under Agri Gold Constructions Pvt. Ltd. and Agri Gold Multi Media Companies.
The complaint stems from a 2015 criminal case against the Agri Gold group, which defaulted on repaying funds to investors and depositors. The case was registered at Pedapadu police station in Andhra Pradesh under Sections 420 (cheating), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 477-A (falsification of accounts), and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999.
Following the financial misconduct, the Andhra Pradesh government issued GO Ms No 117, Home (General-A) Department, on August 14, 2018, attaching these properties along with other assets of the Agri Gold group to safeguard them for legal proceedings.
The CID alleged that unauthorised individuals have encroached on these attached properties by fabricating fake documents and constructing an apartment complex on the plots, in direct violation of the government order.
The CID police said it was their responsibility to protect Agri Gold’s attached properties from further illegal occupation.
In response, the Narsingi police registered a case under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), and 506 (criminal intimidation).
The Cyberabad police have launched an investigation into the case, focusing on identifying the culprits involved in the alleged land grabbing, criminal trespass, and use of fraudulent documents.