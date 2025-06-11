Azhar, Naveen poll petitions dismissed

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has dismissed two election petitions filed by Mohammed Azharuddin and V Naveen Yadav challenging the election of Maganti Gopinath as Jubilee Hills MLA. Since the legislator has passed away, the court dismissed these EPs as abated.

Ep against Harish Rao dismissed

Justice K Sarath of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed an election petition filed against BRS MLA T Harish Rao by Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, challenging the validity of his election from the Siddipet constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections. Justice Sarath ruled that the petition failed to comply with the mandatory requirements laid down under Sections 83 and 100(1)(d) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.