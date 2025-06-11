Azhar, Naveen poll petitions dismissed

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has dismissed two election petitions filed by Mohammed Azharuddin and V Naveen Yadav challenging the election of Maganti Gopinath as Jubilee Hills MLA. Since the legislator has passed away, the court dismissed these EPs as abated.
Ep against Harish Rao dismissed
Justice K Sarath of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed an election petition filed against BRS MLA T Harish Rao by Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, challenging the validity of his election from the Siddipet constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections. Justice Sarath ruled that the petition failed to comply with the mandatory requirements laid down under Sections 83 and 100(1)(d) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
The court observed that the allegations of malpractice and irregularities made by the petitioner were not substantiated by credible evidence or primary documentation. The petition had sought a declaration to term Harish Rao’s election as illegal, null and void. It demanded that the court summon critical election-related records, including CCTV footage from November 11 to December 4, 2023, from Block-D of Indur Engineering College and the RDO Office in Siddipet, as well as voter registers and slips dated November 30, 2023.
The petitioner had also called for records of election teams such as the MCC, NCC, VST, and FST, along with the particulars of counting agents. Senior counsel representing Harish Rao submitted that the former minister has been elected from Siddipet for seven consecutive terms and has held multiple ministerial portfolios.