Congress may offer nominated posts to disgruntled MLAs

HYDERABAD: With several Congress MLAs seething with discontent after failing to secure berths in the recently expanded Cabinet, the ruling party is understood to be considering them for nominated posts.

Sources in the party said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is in Delhi, discussed with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal ways to pacify the disgruntled MLAs by accommodating them in important nominated posts, such as chairpersons of the Civil Supplies Corporation, TGSRTC, Musi River Development Authority and as chief whip.

The MLAs said to be incensed over the denial of Cabinet berths are Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, P Sudarshan Reddy, Premsagar Rao and Balu Naik.

Sources revealed that Rajagopal Reddy is likely to be appointed either as chief whip or chairperson of the Musi River Development Authority, while Malreddy Ranga Reddy may secure the post of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) chairman or another key position. Former minister and Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy may be appointed as chairman of the State Beverage Corporation or Telangana Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).