Congress may offer nominated posts to disgruntled MLAs

HYDERABAD: With several Congress MLAs seething with discontent after failing to secure berths in the recently expanded Cabinet, the ruling party is understood to be considering them for nominated posts.
Sources in the party said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is in Delhi, discussed with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal ways to pacify the disgruntled MLAs by accommodating them in important nominated posts, such as chairpersons of the Civil Supplies Corporation, TGSRTC, Musi River Development Authority and as chief whip.
The MLAs said to be incensed over the denial of Cabinet berths are Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, P Sudarshan Reddy, Premsagar Rao and Balu Naik.
Sources revealed that Rajagopal Reddy is likely to be appointed either as chief whip or chairperson of the Musi River Development Authority, while Malreddy Ranga Reddy may secure the post of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) chairman or another key position. Former minister and Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy may be appointed as chairman of the State Beverage Corporation or Telangana Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).
Appointment of whips
The Congress, according to sources, is considering appointing two whips to the existing posts and two vacancies arising from the induction of Adluri Laxman Kumar into the Cabinet in the latest expansion, and the other after the appointment of Ramachandra Naik as deputy speaker.
Among the aspirants for the chief whip post is Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy, who is said to be pressuring senior ministers and key party leaders to recognise his loyalty to the Congress and his knowledge of Assembly rules.
Several other MLAs are also demanding positions like chief whip in recognition of their service to the party, their educational background, and their participation in the Telangana statehood movement.
According to sources, two MLAs are requesting the party high command for the post of working president of the TPCC and other nominated posts.
The party has announced several committees and appointed vice-presidents and general secretaries, and is still working on appointing working presidents, the campaign committee, frontal organisational committees and other committees.
Sudarshan’s supporters stage protests in Bodhan
Supporters of Bodhan Congress MLA P Sudarshan Reddy on Tuesday staged demonstrations at many places in Bodhan town, demanding that their leader be given a ministerial berth in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet. Some of them climbed on water tanks and raised slogans in favour of Sudarshan. They said that they have already sent several representations to TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud in this regard.