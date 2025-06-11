Deal signed to provide Rs 1crore insurance cover for power staff

He said employees holding accounts with the SBI would also have access to financial assistance, including marriage and education loans. The deputy CM clarified that those suffering permanent disability would receive compensation of up to Rs 80 lakh. In the event of natural death, insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh would be provided, while a combined cover of Rs 20 lakh would be extended to the employee and four family members.

Vikramarka also stated that peak power demand in 2025 had reached 17,162 MW, an increase of nearly 2,000 MW over 2023. Despite the higher demand, the state ensured uninterrupted power supply, for which he commended the department staff.

He said Telangana had lacked a dedicated electricity policy for a decade, which had put the state at a disadvantage compared to others.

To address this, the government launched the 2025 New Green Energy Policy soon after assuming office. The policy aims to maximise the use of local resources as well as green energy potential across the country, targeting the generation of 20,000 MW of green energy by 2030.

Vikramarka added that, along with expanding generation, the supply infrastructure was being upgraded to meet 75% of the demand. Despite the additional 2,000 MW load this summer, uninterrupted supply was maintained, he said.