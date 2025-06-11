KCR to depose before PC Ghose panel on Wednesday

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will appear before the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram, headed by former Supreme Court judge PC Ghose, on Wednesday.

KCR will become the first former chief minister from Telangana and the second from undivided Andhra Pradesh after N Chandrababu Naidu to depose before such a commission.

Former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, who appeared before the Commission on Monday, met KCR at the latter’s farmhouse in Erravalli for the second straight day on Tuesday. The two are understood to have discussed possible questions that the Commission may pose to KCR during his deposition. Former Roads and Buildings minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy was also present at the meeting.